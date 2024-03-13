€4 million in funding support awarded Letterkenny under URDF

Funding support of €4 million has been provided to Donegal County Council under Call 3 of the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund.

Press release in full:

Addressing Vacancy & Dereliction in Letterkenny Town Centre

Donegal County Council is pleased to announce that progress is ongoing in respect of activity to tackle vacancy & dereliction in Letterkenny Town Centre.

Funding support of €4m has been provided to Donegal County Council under Call 3 of the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund (URDF) to tackle long term vacancy and dereliction in Letterkenny Town Centre. Under this programme 44 vacant/derelict properties have been identified as having potential to be brought back into use as homes.

The steps taken by Donegal County Council in December 2023 involved the identification of owners of vacant/derelict properties located in Letterkenny town centre. The Council is now actively meeting with and providing guidance and support to identified owners and is pleased with the positive response received to date.

In working with owners of vacant and/or derelict properties in Letterkenny, the Council is supporting individuals to reuse their buildings by providing grants, other financial supports and information on:

(i) The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant

(ii) The Repair and Lease Scheme and;

(iii) The Conservation Advice Grant Scheme

In addition, as part of the URDF programme, Council is also exploring other avenues including additions of properties to the Derelict Sites Register and the potential purchase of long term vacant and derelict properties for subsequent onward sale on the open market.

Cllr Kevin Bradley, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District said “the funding allocation reflects the high priority which Donegal County Council has placed on tackling vacancy and dereliction in Letterkenny Town Centre”. He added… “it complements existing schemes which the Council already have in place to tackle vacancy and dereliction and it will allow for an increase in the pace at which derelict and vacant buildings are brought back into productive use as new homes for people”.

Liam Ward, Director of Community Development & Planning Services said that “the URDF Call 3 fund will greatly assist in the restoration and transformation of the urban heart of Letterkenny Town”. He added that….. “It will provide more homes for people in sustainable locations, allowing them to live close to local services, amenities and employment”. He continued….. “it will transform this urban settlement and promote a vibrant community through the regeneration and re-use of existing housing stock”.

If you own a vacant and/or derelict property in Letterkenny town centre or elsewhere, you can find out about more by: