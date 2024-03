Tomorrow marks the seventh anniversary of the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin.

The 28 year old was killed while on a backpacking trip in India in March 2017.

Vikat Bhagat, was later charged with her murder however his trial has faced countless delays.

A Go Fund Me has set up to see Danielle’s mother, Andrea, and sister attend a court hearing.

Andrea McLaughlin-Brannigan says she hopes it means she can give her victim impact statement in person: