Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin receives papal appointment

The Vatican has announced that Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin from Donegal has been appointed by Pope Francis to the position of adjunct under-secretary of the Formation Office of the Dicastery for the Clergy.

This means he is now one of the senior officials in the congregation of Clergy around the world.

He is also the Vatican official responsible for seminaries and the formation of Priests around the world.

Msgr. Mc Laughlin, a native of Downings, served in Raphoe diocese as a Curate in Fintown, Lettermacaward and Doochary and as a Curate in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann responding to two burst water mains in Donegal this morning

13 March 2024
Kinnegar
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 186: Kinnegar Brewing is going from strength to strength

13 March 2024
Photo of Members to Accompany Press Release_
News, Top Stories

€4 million in funding support awarded Letterkenny under URDF

13 March 2024
monsignor eamonn mclaughlin
News, Top Stories

Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin receives papal appointment

13 March 2024
