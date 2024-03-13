Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin receives papal appointment

The Vatican has announced that Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin from Donegal has been appointed by Pope Francis to the position of adjunct under-secretary of the Formation Office of the Dicastery for the Clergy.

This means he is now one of the senior officials in the congregation of Clergy around the world.

He is also the Vatican official responsible for seminaries and the formation of Priests around the world.

Msgr. Mc Laughlin, a native of Downings, served in Raphoe diocese as a Curate in Fintown, Lettermacaward and Doochary and as a Curate in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.