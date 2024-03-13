Taoiseach questions motives of Fianna Fáil’s Senator Lisa Chambers and TD Willie O’Dea

The Taoiseach is questioning why some Fianna Fáil politicians only announced they were on the winning side of the recent referendums after the votes were counted.

Fianna Fáil’s Senator Lisa Chambers and TD Willie O’Dea say they went against the government’s campaign and voted no in last Friday’s referendums.

Leo Varadkar says he doesn’t expect the issue will affect Fine Gael’s relationship with its coalition partners.

But he says he questions the motives of Fianna Fáil politicians saying one thing and doing another: