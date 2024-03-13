Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach questions motives of Fianna Fáil’s Senator Lisa Chambers and TD Willie O’Dea

Taoiseach – Leo Varadkar in Derry /Londonderry for the a NWRDG Gateway to Growth meeting.

The Taoiseach is questioning why some Fianna Fáil politicians only announced they were on the winning side of the recent referendums after the votes were counted.

Fianna Fáil’s Senator Lisa Chambers and TD Willie O’Dea say they went against the government’s campaign and voted no in last Friday’s referendums.

Leo Varadkar says he doesn’t expect the issue will affect Fine Gael’s relationship with its coalition partners.

But he says he questions the motives of Fianna Fáil politicians saying one thing and doing another:

Taoiseach - Leo Varadkar in Derry /Londonderry for the a NWRDG Gateway to Growth meeting. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach questions motives of Fianna Fáil’s Senator Lisa Chambers and TD Willie O’Dea

13 March 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 March 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann responding to two burst water mains in Donegal this morning

13 March 2024
Kinnegar
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 186: Kinnegar Brewing is going from strength to strength

13 March 2024
