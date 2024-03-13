Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann carrying out works in Letterkenny and Fahan tonight

Uisce Éireann wishes to advise the public of emergency repair works being carried out at Letterkenny’s Station Roundabout this evening.

Traffic management will be in place at the roundabout from 7pm onwards to facilitate the safe delivery of the works. Motorists are advised that traffic delays are expected and to avoid the area if possible.

It’s planned that repairs will be substantially complete by 1am.

A small number of properties may be affected by water outages and the occupiers have been notified.

Uisce Eireann’s Damien O’Sullivan thanked the community in advance for their patience while these essential works take place.

“We understand the inconvenience outages and traffic management can have but these works are essential, and we are carrying them out in the evening to minimise disruption to commuters.”

Meanwhile, leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to R238, Fahan and surrounding areas tonight.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to take place from 10pm until 4am.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of their website.

Advertisement

