Uisce Eireann are working on two burst water mains in county Donegal today.

The first is affecting water supply to Meenaniller, Derrybeg and surrounding areas with works to finish at 2pm.

Meanwhile those in Currs, Kilcar and the surrounding area will last until 4pm this evening.

Uisce Eireann recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.