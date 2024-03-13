Varadkar accepts retaining five European seats will be a challenge for FG

The Taoiseach says it’ll be “challenging” for Fine Gael to keep its European seats in June’s elections.

Leo Varadkar adds it’ll be “hard to achieve” the success of 2019’s European elections, which saw his party win five seats.

Fine Gael will be down two sitting MEPs for the campaign, with Frances Fitzgerald and Deirdre Clune announcing they will not be running for election.

There are two Fine Gael MEPs in Midlands North West, with Colm Markey and Maria Walsh both in place.

Speaking in Boston, Leo Varadkar says the European elections will be a battle……………