Varadkar accepts retaining five European seats will be a challenge for FG

The Taoiseach says it’ll be “challenging” for Fine Gael to keep its European seats in June’s elections.

Leo Varadkar adds it’ll be “hard to achieve” the success of 2019’s European elections, which saw his party win five seats.

Fine Gael will be down two sitting MEPs for the campaign, with Frances Fitzgerald and Deirdre Clune announcing they will not be running for election.

There are two Fine Gael MEPs in Midlands North West, with Colm Markey and Maria Walsh both in place.

Speaking in Boston, Leo Varadkar says the European elections will be a battle……………

belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

Another man is sentenced in relation to offensive Michaela McAreavy song

13 March 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Wednesday March 13th

13 March 2024
Derry Flowers
News, Top Stories

Derry is a winner once again the best city category at NI’s ‘Ulster in Bloom’ competition

13 March 2024
Uisce Eireann_Logo Irish Water
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann carrying out works in Letterkenny and Fahan tonight

13 March 2024
Advertisement

