Donegal have beaten Monaghan 4-27 to 0-15 in today’s Nickey Rackard Cup contest at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Goals from Liam McKinney, Oisin Grant, Declan Coulter and Gerard Gilmore helped Mickey McCann’s men on their way to a comfortable victory.

Donegal still have two more games to play against Roscommon and Louth but they are in a good position to advance to the final.

Chris Ashmore was at the game for Highland Radio Saturday Sport, he reported live at full time…