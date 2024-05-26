Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Bundoran RNLI assist man overboard

Bundoran RNLI was called to assist in a water rescue in which a person fell overboard.

The call was made at around 10.30am yesterday morning in Mullaghmore.

The Bundoran team responded within four minutes and headed to the scene which was around six miles away.

On arrival, the victim had been assisted out of the water by a passer-by and first aid was then administered by the crew.

The Rescue 118 helicopter and the lifeboat team were stood down when the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

steven boyle feature
News, Top Stories

15 year old missing from Magherabeg

26 May 2024
_113397518_hi062318732.jpg
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail Deputy Cowen welcomes increase in immigration checks

26 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Woman and two children hospitalised following Dungloe collision

26 May 2024
Airplane
News, Top Stories

12 injured during turbulence on Dublin bound flight

26 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

steven boyle feature
News, Top Stories

15 year old missing from Magherabeg

26 May 2024
_113397518_hi062318732.jpg
News, Top Stories

Fianna Fail Deputy Cowen welcomes increase in immigration checks

26 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Woman and two children hospitalised following Dungloe collision

26 May 2024
Airplane
News, Top Stories

12 injured during turbulence on Dublin bound flight

26 May 2024
Bundoran RNLI
News, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI assist man overboard

26 May 2024
irish water mains
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Killybegs may cause disruption

26 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube