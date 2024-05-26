Bundoran RNLI assist man overboard

Bundoran RNLI was called to assist in a water rescue in which a person fell overboard.

The call was made at around 10.30am yesterday morning in Mullaghmore.

The Bundoran team responded within four minutes and headed to the scene which was around six miles away.

On arrival, the victim had been assisted out of the water by a passer-by and first aid was then administered by the crew.

The Rescue 118 helicopter and the lifeboat team were stood down when the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.