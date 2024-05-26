Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Busy weekend for Donegal RNLI volunteers


RNLI crews in Donegal have responded to three call outs over the weekend.

The lifeboat team in Bundoran assisted a man who fell over board, while the the Arranmore crew assisted in two medical evacuations.

Bundoran RNLI was called to assist in a water rescue in which a person fell overboard.

The call was made at around 10:30am yesterday morning in Mullaghmore.

The Bundoran team responded within four minutes and headed to the scene which was around six miles away.

On arrival, the victim had been assisted out of the water by a passerby and first aid was then administered by the crew.

Meanwhile in Arranmore, the crew were alerted twice for medical evacuations.

The first was at 3 o’clock in the afternoon which saw a patient transported from the island to Burtonport.

An ambulance took the patient from here to Letterkenny University Hospital for further treatment.

A similar alert was received at 4 o’clock this morning when the Arranmore National Ambulance Service volunteers attended a casualty with an injury and requested the assistance of the lifeboat to evacuate the casualty to a waiting ambulance in Burtonport .

