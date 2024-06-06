Dangerous dog breeds will be banned if that’s what’s recommended – Minister

The Minister for Rural and Community Development says dangerous breeds of dogs will be banned this Autumn if that’s what’s recommended.

Nicole Morley died following a dog attack in County Limerick on Tuesday night, after celebrating her 23rd birthday.

It’s understood the animal involved was an XL bully.

A garda investigation is under way following the incident, which happened at a house near the village of Ballyneety, a rural area just outside Limerick city.

A cross-governmental stakeholder group has been exploring the issue of restricted breeds of dogs, and Minister Heather Humphries says she will take whatever they recommend on board………..