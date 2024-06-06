Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Dangerous dog breeds will be banned if that’s what’s recommended – Minister

The Minister for Rural and Community Development says dangerous breeds of dogs will be banned this Autumn if that’s what’s recommended.

Nicole Morley died following a dog attack in County Limerick on Tuesday night, after celebrating her 23rd birthday.

It’s understood the animal involved was an XL bully.

A garda investigation is under way following the incident, which happened at a house near the village of Ballyneety, a rural area just outside Limerick city.

A cross-governmental stakeholder group has been exploring the issue of restricted breeds of dogs, and Minister Heather Humphries says she will take whatever they recommend on board………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bridgend 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFI to investigate fish kill in Bridgend

6 June 2024
dublin airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

New airport security measures will reduce numbers arriving with false documents – McEntee

6 June 2024
XL bully
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dangerous dog breeds will be banned if that’s what’s recommended – Minister

6 June 2024
depositphotos_63463595-stock-photo-old-and-young-holding-hands
News, Audio, Top Stories

Carers say means testing should be abolished for their weekly allowance

6 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Bridgend 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFI to investigate fish kill in Bridgend

6 June 2024
dublin airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

New airport security measures will reduce numbers arriving with false documents – McEntee

6 June 2024
XL bully
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dangerous dog breeds will be banned if that’s what’s recommended – Minister

6 June 2024
depositphotos_63463595-stock-photo-old-and-young-holding-hands
News, Audio, Top Stories

Carers say means testing should be abolished for their weekly allowance

6 June 2024
IMG20240605175956
News, Audio, Top Stories

No Barriers Foundation, Letterkenny to provide Ireland’s first neurological paediatric scheme

6 June 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
Active Donegal, Around the Northwest, Audio, News, Top Stories

People believe their sixties will be the costliest decade of their retirement

6 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube