New airport security measures will reduce numbers arriving with false documents – McEntee

The Justice Minister says security measures introduced at airports here will minimise the number of people arriving into the country with false travel documents – or none.

Airlines could now be fined up to €5,000 euro if found to carry a passenger to Ireland without a valid travel document, a €2,000 increase on the current level.

The legislation would be enacted before the Dáil’s Summer recess, though the date it would come into effect has yet to be announced.

Minister Helen McEntee says the number of doorstep operations at the foot of arriving aircraft has also increased this year……….