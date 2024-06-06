Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

No Barriers Foundation looking forward to designing what will be an innovative children’s programme

The No Barriers Foundation in Donegal says it’s looking forward to leading out a comprehensive physiotherapy and neurology service for children in Donegal.

Last night, Junior Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte confirmed just over €3 million in funding for the project as she launched the €7.6 million Children’s Disability Services Grant Fund at the No Barriers Letterkenny Headquarters last night.

The scheme includes €34,000 for the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar, €210,000 for Sproai agus Spórt in Carndonagh, and €301,000 for Health Hub Professionals in Derry to support their cross border outreach into Donegal.

The children’s service is being run by Andrea McFeely, who previously worked for the CDNT in Donegal. She says they’ll now sit down with the HSE and others to design the details of the programme……………..

 

 

Pic – Edel Quinn (HSE), Marina Quirke (No Barriers), Denise Donaghey, Jack Donaghey, Minister Anne Rabbitte, Minister Charlie McConalogue, Johnny Loughrey (No Barriers), Andrea McFeeley (No Barriers), Michael McGeehan (No Barriers Chairperson)

 

Pictures by Clive Wasson

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

NoBarriers 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

No Barriers Foundation looking forward to designing what will be an innovative children’s programme

6 June 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior Doctors embark on another 48 hour action in NI

6 June 2024
Bridgend 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFI to investigate fish kill in Bridgend

6 June 2024
dublin airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

New airport security measures will reduce numbers arriving with false documents – McEntee

6 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

NoBarriers 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

No Barriers Foundation looking forward to designing what will be an innovative children’s programme

6 June 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior Doctors embark on another 48 hour action in NI

6 June 2024
Bridgend 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFI to investigate fish kill in Bridgend

6 June 2024
dublin airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

New airport security measures will reduce numbers arriving with false documents – McEntee

6 June 2024
XL bully
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dangerous dog breeds will be banned if that’s what’s recommended – Minister

6 June 2024
depositphotos_63463595-stock-photo-old-and-young-holding-hands
News, Audio, Top Stories

Carers say means testing should be abolished for their weekly allowance

6 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube