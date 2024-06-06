No Barriers Foundation looking forward to designing what will be an innovative children’s programme

The No Barriers Foundation in Donegal says it’s looking forward to leading out a comprehensive physiotherapy and neurology service for children in Donegal.

Last night, Junior Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte confirmed just over €3 million in funding for the project as she launched the €7.6 million Children’s Disability Services Grant Fund at the No Barriers Letterkenny Headquarters last night.

The scheme includes €34,000 for the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar, €210,000 for Sproai agus Spórt in Carndonagh, and €301,000 for Health Hub Professionals in Derry to support their cross border outreach into Donegal.

The children’s service is being run by Andrea McFeely, who previously worked for the CDNT in Donegal. She says they’ll now sit down with the HSE and others to design the details of the programme……………..

Pic – Edel Quinn (HSE), Marina Quirke (No Barriers), Denise Donaghey, Jack Donaghey, Minister Anne Rabbitte, Minister Charlie McConalogue, Johnny Loughrey (No Barriers), Andrea McFeeley (No Barriers), Michael McGeehan (No Barriers Chairperson)

Pictures by Clive Wasson