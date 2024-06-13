Woman dies following Castlederg crash

A woman has died following a crash in Castlederg yesterday.

75 year old Patricia McGarvey from Castlederg died following a three car collision on the Strabane Road at 2:10pm yesterday.

Emergency services including the Air Ambulance attended the scene of the collision involving a blue Audi A3, silver MG HS Excite and red Vauxhall Corsa.

Ms McGarvey was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital via Air Ambulance where she passed away.

Police say casualties from the other two vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A full investigation is ongoing and Police are appealing to anyone with information or who has dash cam footage to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.