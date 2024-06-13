Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Woman dies following Castlederg crash

A woman has died following a crash in Castlederg yesterday.

75 year old Patricia McGarvey from Castlederg died following a three car collision on the Strabane Road at 2:10pm yesterday.

Emergency services including the Air Ambulance attended the scene of the collision involving a blue Audi A3, silver MG HS Excite and red Vauxhall Corsa.

Ms McGarvey was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital via Air Ambulance where she passed away.

Police say casualties from the other two vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A full investigation is ongoing and Police are appealing to anyone with information or who has dash cam footage to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

RNLI Portsalon Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two rescued after yacht gets into difficulty near Portsalon

13 June 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man injured in weekend attack in Derry

13 June 2024
fs2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource announces 50 redundancies at Derry office

13 June 2024
Peader Toibin
News, Top Stories

Peader Tobin becomes latest to be eliminated in Midlands NW constituency

13 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

RNLI Portsalon Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two rescued after yacht gets into difficulty near Portsalon

13 June 2024
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man injured in weekend attack in Derry

13 June 2024
fs2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Firstsource announces 50 redundancies at Derry office

13 June 2024
Peader Toibin
News, Top Stories

Peader Tobin becomes latest to be eliminated in Midlands NW constituency

13 June 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman dies following Castlederg crash

13 June 2024
Photo 3
News, Top Stories

HSE and Gardai take part in knowledge sharing and networking conference

13 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube