8 Donegal outdoor swimming projects to receive €24,000 in funding

The rise in popularity of sea swimming has seen 8 outdoor swimming projects in Donegal receive funding from Health Ireland.

Junior Health Minister Colm Burke today announced the successful applicants.

Culdaff, Ned’s Point, Dunfanaghy, Carrickfin beach, Mountcharles pier, Killybegs, Rossnowlagh and Bundoran outdoor pool are set to share €24,000 as part of the €500,000 funding in outdoor swimming projects.

The allocation will go towards new precast swim shelters with changing facilities across all locations.

The initiative builds on the recent growth in popularity of outdoor swimming by improving the facilities and equipment at designated swimming locations across the country.

The funds, which will be administered by Sport Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health, will be used to improve access, enhance changing facilities and to purchase equipment to assist people with disabilities.

Applications for the Healthy Ireland funding were received from Local Sports Partnerships in almost every county.

Minister Burke says he was encouraged by proposals that will enhance the usability of the many swimming spots all over the country.