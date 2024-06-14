Motorsport: Rhys Irwin signs for Gearlink Kawasaki

Rhys Irwin has announced he has signed for Gearlink Kawasaki and Team Green UK for the remainder of the season in British Superbikes.

Following an emotional decision to leave his beloved Astro Suzuki Team last week Rhys begins a new chapter with the Gearlink Team Green Kawasaki, which is a factory race team.

“I have made the very hard decision to leave Astro where I have had so much success with wins in the Supersport British Superbikes class and my most proud accomplishment of scoring points in my first World Superbikes Race last year. I would like to thank the entire team for their dedication and support. Now I have a huge challenge jumping on to a new bike with no testing but I will give my new team 100% and embrace the rest of the year on the Kawasaki and hopefully enjoy continued success”.

This weekend, Irwin travels to Knockhill in Scotland for Round 4 of British Superbikes.