Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Motorsport: Rhys Irwin signs for Gearlink Kawasaki

Rhys Irwin has announced he has signed for Gearlink Kawasaki and Team Green UK for the remainder of the season in British Superbikes.

Following an emotional decision to leave his beloved Astro Suzuki Team last week Rhys begins a new chapter with the Gearlink Team Green Kawasaki, which is a factory race team.

“I have made the very hard decision to leave Astro where I have had so much success with wins in the Supersport British Superbikes class and my most proud accomplishment of scoring points in my first World Superbikes Race last year. I would like to thank the entire team for their dedication and support. Now I have a huge challenge jumping on to a new bike with no testing but I will give my new team 100% and embrace the rest of the year on the Kawasaki and hopefully enjoy continued success”.

This weekend, Irwin travels to Knockhill in Scotland for Round 4 of British Superbikes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of adults in emergency accommodation for over six months increased 500% in past decade

14 June 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three women sentenced for offences connected with the death of Katie Simpson in Derry

14 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2024
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

8 Donegal outdoor swimming projects to receive €24,000 in funding

14 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of adults in emergency accommodation for over six months increased 500% in past decade

14 June 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three women sentenced for offences connected with the death of Katie Simpson in Derry

14 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2024
carrickfinn-beach-co-donegal-ireland-600nw-1006018588
News, Top Stories

8 Donegal outdoor swimming projects to receive €24,000 in funding

14 June 2024
Foodcloud2
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs MOU with Foodcloud in a bid to reduce food waste

14 June 2024
vote-counting-001
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community campaigner calls for initiative to help young people understand the voting system

14 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube