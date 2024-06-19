Taylor Swift’s Derry roots published by Irish Emigration Museum

The Irish Emigration Museum has published information linking Taylor Swift’s family to Ireland.

The singer’s ancestors on one side departed Derry on a ship in the year 1836 – and later got married.

Meanwhile her great-great-grandfather George, on the other side of the family, was serving in the Royal Navy.

Fiona O’Mahony, Head of the Irish Family History Centre, says the encounter on the ship is a love story before the “Love Story”:

However, it’s not the only tie the singer has to the North West.

Back in July of 2021, Taylor shared images of her self on Portsalon beach in Donegal, which sent fans into a frenzy.

Will she find the time to visit again at the end of the month when she performs her Eras Tours show in Dublin?