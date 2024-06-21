Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

PSNI seize suspected drugs, cash and paraphernalia in Derry and Strabane searches

Suspected drugs, cash and paraphernalia were seized yesterday in the Derry City & Strabane area.

Police seized suspected Class, A, B and C drugs and a substantial sum of cash during searches carried out by Tactical Support Group officers on behalf of the District Support Team, assisted by neighbourhood colleagues.

Drug-related paraphernalia and electronic items were also among the seizures.

Enquiries are on going.

PSNI say the efforts are within Operation Dealbreaker in a bid to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni drug feature
News, Top Stories

PSNI seize suspected drugs, cash and paraphernalia in Derry and Strabane searches

21 June 2024
Nexus 3
News, Top Stories

Gardaí to modify patrol car in Operation NEXUS in Donegal Rally festivities

20 June 2024
Screenshot 2024-06-20 184753
News, Top Stories

Two cars seized in Letterkenny as rally gets underway shortly

20 June 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries on Thursday, June 20th

20 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni drug feature
News, Top Stories

PSNI seize suspected drugs, cash and paraphernalia in Derry and Strabane searches

21 June 2024
Nexus 3
News, Top Stories

Gardaí to modify patrol car in Operation NEXUS in Donegal Rally festivities

20 June 2024
Screenshot 2024-06-20 184753
News, Top Stories

Two cars seized in Letterkenny as rally gets underway shortly

20 June 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries on Thursday, June 20th

20 June 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

Drugs and cash seized in Creggan, Derry

20 June 2024
xray
News, Top Stories

Mobile x-ray service for older people rolled out in Donegal

20 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube