PSNI seize suspected drugs, cash and paraphernalia in Derry and Strabane searches

Suspected drugs, cash and paraphernalia were seized yesterday in the Derry City & Strabane area.

Police seized suspected Class, A, B and C drugs and a substantial sum of cash during searches carried out by Tactical Support Group officers on behalf of the District Support Team, assisted by neighbourhood colleagues.

Drug-related paraphernalia and electronic items were also among the seizures.

Enquiries are on going.

PSNI say the efforts are within Operation Dealbreaker in a bid to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible.