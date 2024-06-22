Donegal Rally: It’s getting tight at the top as Callum Devine ends Day 2 on a high

It’s been a very interesting final stage on Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally as the gap at the top has closed significantly.

Callum Devine and Noel Sullivan have narrowed the gap between themselves and leaders Matt Edwards and David Moynihan to 16.2 seconds, as Meirion Evans finishes a great day in third spot.

David Kelly was fastest through the final stage at Lough Keel and now sits in 5th spot. Cathan McCourt drops out of the top 3 and now occupies 4th position.

Reporting for Highland Radio Sport, it’s Chris Ashmore…