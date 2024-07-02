Dail briefed on effect of defective blocks on community childcare facilities in Donegal

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said the government is examining all options with regards to community childcare facilities effected by Defective Blocks, with Children’s Minister Roderick O’Gorman discussing the issue with his department.

Mr Harris was responding to questions from Deputy Thomas Pringle in Department of Children everything that an be done to help management at Ardara Community Childcare, and similar groups in Raphoe, Letterkenny and elsewhere.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail the government is only dealing with the tip of the iceberg when it comes to defective concrete blocks, and that must change…………..

You can hear the full exchange here –