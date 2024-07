Both sides in the Aer Lingus pay dispute will take part in a Labour Court hearing this afternoon.

Almost 400 flights have so far been cancelled as a result of an ongoing work-to-rule and 8-hour work stoppage by pilots at the airline.

Pilots with IALPA want an almost 24% pay increase, however, Aer Lingus is only willing to give them a 12.25% pay rise in return for more flexibility in their work practices.

The Labour Court is expected to issue its recommendations by the end of the week.