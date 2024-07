Representatives from Family Resource Centres in Donegal met with Oireachtas members yesterday to urge them to adequately fund the services in the upcoming budget.

There’s a call for the Government to increase core funding for FRCs to €240,000.

Donegal Deputies Thomas Pringle and Padraig MacLochlainn were in attendance with Senator Eileen Flynn.

Kathleen McHugh, manager Donegal Town Family Resource Centre says it was a positive meeting: