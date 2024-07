Donegal GAA have issued an urgent message to supporters to ignore an email purporting to be from them after their email was hacked overnight.

Earlier this morning, PRO Sinead Breen put the warning online, outlining that access had been gained to the treasurers email account.

A number people have since received an email claiming to be from Grace Boyle.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show, Sinead urged the public to not engage with the email: