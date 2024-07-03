Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Hospitality and tourism operators ‘at a cross roads’ with rising costs

Many hospitality and tourism operators are ‘at a cross roads’ and struggling to cope with operating costs, tight margins and reduced profitability.

Representatives including the LVA and Irish Tourism Industry Confederation will meet TDs and Senators today ahead of Budget 2025.

They’re calling for a return to the 9% VAT introduced during the Pandemic and say the industry is struggling with the current 13.5% rate.

President of the Irish Hotels Federation Michael Magner says the current situation isn’t providing an immersive experience for tourists:

Aishling Arnold, owner of Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfanaghy and Donegal Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation will be in attendance:

