Almost 9,500 in Donegal using ‘at risk’ water

The quality of Ireland’s drinking water remains ‘very high’.

The EPA says 99.7% of samples from public water supplies were compliant with acceptable limits of both chemicals and bacteria.

However the number of people being served by ‘at risk’ water supplies rose again last year to 561,000 up from 481,000 the year before.

Almost 9,500 of those are based in Donegal as the Milford, Lettermacaward and Glenties-Ardara supplies are on the Remedial Action List

Milford is set to have it’s issues resolved by 2026 while the other two are later this year.

The number of long-term boil water notices rose to 46, almost doubling from 2022, 4 of which were in place in Donegal in Carndonagh, Cranford, Inishowen West and in Lettermacaward.

