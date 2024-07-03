Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pace of expansion at UU’s Magee Campus is questioned in Stormont

The North’s Economy Minister says he and the Executive remain committed to delivering 10,000 extra students at the Magee Campus of Ulster University, but is not setting out any time frames within which they expect that to be achieved.

Conor Murphy was responding to questions in the Assembly from Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin, who welcomed confirmation that 500 extra places are being provided this year, but pointed out that 150 of those were already announced in 2023.

Ms McLaughlin says with a net gain of just 350 this year, the expansion needs to be ramped up.

However, Minister Murphy says progress is being made on the ‘New Decade New Approach’ targets………………

