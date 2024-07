A modified Crooks livestock trailer and a blue wheelie bin have been reported as stolen from a premises in Plumbridge sometime between 6pm on Monday last and 9am yesterday morning.

PSNI are now investigating and are asking those who see such a trailer for sale under suspicious circumstances to flag it.

Those who believe they’ve seen the trailer being towed from the premises on Ligford Road or may have dashcam footage to make it available to police.