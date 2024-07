The Taoiseach has pledged to raise claims from a whistle blower that the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority failed to enforce EU fisheries laws on a super trawler in Irish waters with the Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The issue was raised in the Dail by Donegal Deputy and Fisheries Spokesperson Padraig MacLochlainn.

He told Simon Harris such vessels must be subject to the same treatment meted out to Irish fishers…………..