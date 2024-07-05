Arrest made after vehicles damaged in Derry overnight

Police in Derry have made an arrest after a number of vehicles were damaged in the city centre overnight.

Police received a report just after 11pm last night, that a male was kicking wing mirrors of vehicles on Magazine Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remains in custody at this time.

A further report was made this morning of damage caused to a vehicle.

At this time, it’s believed at least five vehicles have sustained some type of damage.

Police encourage anyone who believes their vehicle was damaged, but has not reported it, to do so by calling 101.