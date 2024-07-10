Business Matters, Ep 201 – Career opportunities and promoting Donegal produce at the Mary from Dungloe Festival

In this episode the focus of attention is the forthcoming Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival which is the biggest festival of its kind in the county.

Festivals can play a major role in boosting economic activity and the festival in Dungloe is a prime example of this, with numerous businesses benefiting.

Over the years it has adapted to the changing times, and while it retains much of its charm and traditional events that are part of its appeal and core, there have also been a number of new departures and initiatives which in themselves are helping businesses not just in the locality but all over Donegal.

There are two events worthy of particular mention this year – and both look set to have a big knock-on effect for numerous businesses.

The Big Fun Day by the Bay on the shorefront in Dungloe will take place on Saturday July 27th from 11 am. There will be an emergency services display event which should be quite a spectacle, but in addition to that this will also be a major opportunity look at the numerous job opportunities that exist in Donegal.

Indeed, from the Defence Forces to the National Ambulance Service, from the public sector to the private sector – not to mention educational opportunities – this will be a great way to discover just what is currently available. There will be numerous stands and personnel, and it could be a real eye-opener for many.

Festival Co-Director Pat Gallagher was in studio to elaborate.

And festival committee member Pat Conaghan joined him to give details about the Food and Drink Fayre at the Waterfront Hotel on Monday, July 29th, from 11 am to 5 pm. It will have a huge variety of local produce, award winning chefs and demonstrations.

The Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival runs from July 2th – August 5th, 2024.