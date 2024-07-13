Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concern over rise in badger numbers in Donegal

Concerns have been raised over an apparent increase in the number of badgers in Donegal.

There has been a noted rise in the amount of the animals found deceased on roadsides.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says the worry is that this will subsequently lead to an increase in TB.

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine last year, following a study concluded that the culling of badgers resulted in reduced incidences of TB.

Councillor McClafferty says it’s vital action is taken to protect cattle in Donegal:

