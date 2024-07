There were big wins for both Setanta and Burt in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship.

Setanta were too strong for St. Eunan’s as they ran out winners by 3-20 to 0-15 while Burt overcame MacCumhaill’s by 2-27 to 1-7.

In the Junior Championship, round four, Letterkenny Gaels defeated Burt 3-16 to -17 while St. Eunan’s lost by 1-7 to 0-8 against Four Masters.