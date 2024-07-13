Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will meet in Division 1 final

Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will meet in the Brian McCormick Sports Division One Final in what will be a repeat of last year’s championship decider.

They share top spot following the final series of games in the All-County League today.

Naomh Conaill beat Malin by 0-12 to 1-5 in their concluding fixture to move to 20 points.

And they are joined on 20 points by Gaoth Dobhair who overcame Kilcar on a 1-17 to 0-5 scoreline.

At the other end of the table, Realt na Mara (Bundoran) are relegated along with Naomh Columba.

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon finished on the same points as Naomh Columba but finish above them having won the head-to-head game. The Ballyshannon men now face a relegation/promotion play-off match with the side that finishes third in the Marley Coaches Division Two, Termon.

Brian McCormick Sports Division 1 results

Gaoth Dobhair 1-17, Kilcar 0-5

St Michael’s 2-9, Naomh Columba 0-11

Glenfin 0-12, MacCumhaill’s 0-11

Naomh Conaill 0-12, Malin 1-5

Bundoran 1-12, Aodh Ruadh 1-8.

 

