Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Olympics countdown: Rachael Darragh and Daniel Magee look forward to badminton in Paris

Donegal’s Rachael Darragh, second from left, fellow Olympian Nhat Nguyen and Badminton Ireland High Performance and Training Director Daniel Magee at a Team Ireland event earlier this week along with Head Coach Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin.

Donegal’s Rachael Darragh will represent Ireland at this year’s 2024 Olympics having finished the Olympic qualification in position 34 with the top 38 booking their place for Paris. Dublin’s Nhat Nguyen  has qualified for his second Olympics, being ranked 19 out of 38.

Once again the Raphoe connection is to the forefront. Rachael is a niece of three times Olympian Chloe Magee and her uncle is Daniel Magee who is the Badminton Ireland High Performance and Training Director.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore spoke with Rachael and Daniel about the build-up to the Olympics and what it means to be involved.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

maxresdefault
News, Top Stories

Firefighters tackling large blaze in Newry

13 July 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Bocan and Culdaff

13 July 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Disruptions due to burst water main in Meencargagh and Ballybofey

13 July 2024
download (2)
News, Top Stories

Number of people awaiting treatment in Irish hospitals reaches record high of over 911,00

13 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

maxresdefault
News, Top Stories

Firefighters tackling large blaze in Newry

13 July 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause supply disruptions in Bocan and Culdaff

13 July 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Disruptions due to burst water main in Meencargagh and Ballybofey

13 July 2024
download (2)
News, Top Stories

Number of people awaiting treatment in Irish hospitals reaches record high of over 911,00

13 July 2024
XL bully
News, Top Stories

XL Bully dog ban to come into effect in October

13 July 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause disruptions in North Donegal

13 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube