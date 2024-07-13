Olympics countdown: Rachael Darragh and Daniel Magee look forward to badminton in Paris

Donegal’s Rachael Darragh will represent Ireland at this year’s 2024 Olympics having finished the Olympic qualification in position 34 with the top 38 booking their place for Paris. Dublin’s Nhat Nguyen has qualified for his second Olympics, being ranked 19 out of 38.

Once again the Raphoe connection is to the forefront. Rachael is a niece of three times Olympian Chloe Magee and her uncle is Daniel Magee who is the Badminton Ireland High Performance and Training Director.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore spoke with Rachael and Daniel about the build-up to the Olympics and what it means to be involved.