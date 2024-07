A West Donegal Councillor believes the county is lagging behind in terms of the provision of bins.

Councillor Anthony Molloy has highlighted the need for bins and portaloos to be provided in areas where roadside coffee docks have been set up particularly.

He says there simply isn’t enough being done to provide facilities for locals and tourists in scenic parts of Donegal.

Councillor Molloy says it’s time the wheels were put in motion: