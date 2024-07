A complete ban on importing, selling, rehoming and breeding the XL Bully dogs comes into place from October 1st, following a spike in attacks.

Dog rescue charities who take in XL bullies after this date will not be allowed to rehome them, and they will be euthanised within five days.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says the ban won’t impact those who are already responsible owners of the breed, but new restrictions will apply.