The brother and sister who died in a fatal collision in Kilmacrennan on Wednesday night have been named as PJ McGettigan of Fawns, Termon and Una McGettigan, of Glenaraugh, Carrigart.

They were both in their 70s.

The car in which they were travelling was in collision with another car at ten to midnight.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 40s, is being treated in hospital for serious but not life threatening injuries.