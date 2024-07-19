Higgins incensed after “incredible decision” regarding disallowed goal as Derry exit Europe

Derry City boss Ruardhri Higgins was understandably not happy as his side conceded in extra-time as they suffered a Conference League qualifier exit at the hands of Bruno’s Magpies of Gibraltar. He was also particularly annoyed with a disallowed goal and a number of other refereeing decisions.

Despite a first-half red card for Adam O’Reilly, the Candystripes forced extra-time at the Brandywell.

But a Magpies goal nine-minutes from the end saw them advance 3-2 on aggregate, and they’ll play FC Copenhagen in the next round.

For Higgins, it was a tough result to take. He gave his thoughts to the assembled media, including Highland Radio’s Martin Holmes, after the game.