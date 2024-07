A community campaigner says it’s soul destroying that yet another life ring has been stolen, this time from the water wall, near the Port Bridge in Letterkenny.

It appears that the life saving equipment was severed using a blade and discarded.

Colm McDaid says that these are costly to replace, and if absent in the case of an emergency could lead to a fatality.

He added that the nature in which this life ring was tampered with is very concerning: