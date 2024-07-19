Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
One way system needed in Rathmullan – Cllr McGarvey

Donegal County Council is being urged to immediately implement a one-way system for the remainder of the summer in Rathmullan.

Cllr Pauric McGarvey was told in response to the motion that there is a proposal for a permanent system, but there is a planning process to be gone through, and an allocation of €10,000 was received from the National Transport Authority last year for the consideration of design options.

Officials said a Temporary Traffic Management Plan that involves a one-way system could be put in place with Garda approval.

Cllr McGarvey says that needs to happen:

