Families in parts of east Donegal are being left without water for days at a time.

It’s due to ongoing pressure issues in Commeen, Stragally, Ballinaman and Drim.

Cllr Martin Scanlon told a meeting of Lifford/Stranorlar Municipal district that the issue has been ongoing now for four years.

He’s calling on Uisce Eireann to come up with a plan to address the problems……..