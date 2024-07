At the European under-18 Athletics Championships in Slovakia this morning, Tir Chonaill AC’s Ethan Dewhirst was first in his 400 metres hurdles heat and also set a new PB of 52.80 – smashing his previous record by over a second.

Dewhirst said it was down to not letting his nerves get the better of him:

Meanwhile, Derry’s Conor Kelly eased into the semi-finals of the 400 metres with a fine run in lane 7 to win his heat in 47.63.