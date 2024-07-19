Tanaiste wants plans for Covid Inquiry published before Dail restart in September

Plans for Ireland’s COVID Inquiry are set to be published before the return of the Dail this September.

The Tanaiste says he ‘regrets’ it hasn’t been established before now, admitting the time to do so is winding down before the end of the current government.

Government leaders have stressed in the past it should be an evaluation exercise, rather than an inquiry which points the finger of blame at individuals.

Micheal Martin says the latter could lead to people being ‘too cautious’ in a future crisis…………….