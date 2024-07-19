Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Tanaiste wants plans for Covid Inquiry published before Dail restart in September

Plans for Ireland’s COVID Inquiry are set to be published before the return of the Dail this September.

The Tanaiste says he ‘regrets’ it hasn’t been established before now, admitting the time to do so is winding down before the end of the current government.

Government leaders have stressed in the past it should be an evaluation exercise, rather than an inquiry which points the finger of blame at individuals.

Micheal Martin says the latter could lead to people being ‘too cautious’ in a future crisis…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 202: Brosef, the pet-friendly coffee shop – plus a new Energy Efficiency Grant

19 July 2024
Lough Neagth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action plan agreed to tackle algae on Lough Neagh

19 July 2024
covid 19
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste wants plans for Covid Inquiry published before Dail restart in September

19 July 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Post Mortem to take place on body found in Derry

19 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 202: Brosef, the pet-friendly coffee shop – plus a new Energy Efficiency Grant

19 July 2024
Lough Neagth
News, Audio, Top Stories

Action plan agreed to tackle algae on Lough Neagh

19 July 2024
covid 19
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste wants plans for Covid Inquiry published before Dail restart in September

19 July 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Post Mortem to take place on body found in Derry

19 July 2024
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

One way system needed in Rathmullan – Cllr McGarvey

19 July 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

More signage around Letterkenny University Hospital – Cllr Kavanagh

19 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube