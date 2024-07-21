Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Works to commence this week on Stradowen Drive Greenway project

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed the appointment of a contractor to deliver the Stradowen Drive Greenway project.

Works will commence this week and are expected to be completed by December.

Adman Civils have been awarded the contract to deliver the 375m, shared-used greenway that will connect the Strathfoyle Greenway to the Maydown Greenway, via Stradowen Drive.

Works will include the delivery of a new asphalt surfaced greenway along with lighting, fencing and landscaping, with works expected to commence this week.

Construction activity will continue over the summer and autumn months, with a completion date of early December.

Whilst residents are advised to expect some disruption during the works period, every effort is being made to keep it to a minimum.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr. Lilian Seenoi Barr, welcomes the start of the works and says the project will play a pivotal role in sustainably connecting communities whilst better facilitating active travel transport modes such as cycling, wheeling and walking.

