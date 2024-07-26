Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Midlands NW MEP doesn’t believe RTÉ funding is fair

As Media Minister Catherine Martin today, rejects claims that the Government has handed RTÉ a “blank cheque”, a Midlands North West MEP doesn’t believe the funding for the broadcaster is fair.

It was agreed that RTÉ will be funded through a hybrid model by the €160 licence fee, direct Exchequer grants and €725 million to be allocated over three years.

The Government says it’s important to ensure public service media is properly funded.

However, Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly on today’s Nine til Noon Show RTÉ effectively has more funding than they did previously:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dennis Kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA Director urges government to follow through on Ten-T commitments

26 July 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continue to appeal to Letterkenny residents to conserve water

26 July 2024
John McNulty
News, Audio, Top Stories

McNulty confirms he is considering seeking a General Election nomination from Fine Gael

26 July 2024
fire
News, Top Stories

It was a busy night for the Donegal Fire Service as they respond to four incidents

26 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Dennis Kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA Director urges government to follow through on Ten-T commitments

26 July 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continue to appeal to Letterkenny residents to conserve water

26 July 2024
John McNulty
News, Audio, Top Stories

McNulty confirms he is considering seeking a General Election nomination from Fine Gael

26 July 2024
fire
News, Top Stories

It was a busy night for the Donegal Fire Service as they respond to four incidents

26 July 2024
Launch Photo Final
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council launches community newsletter

26 July 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Early morning fire at Letterkenny house

26 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube