Midlands NW MEP doesn’t believe RTÉ funding is fair

As Media Minister Catherine Martin today, rejects claims that the Government has handed RTÉ a “blank cheque”, a Midlands North West MEP doesn’t believe the funding for the broadcaster is fair.

It was agreed that RTÉ will be funded through a hybrid model by the €160 licence fee, direct Exchequer grants and €725 million to be allocated over three years.

The Government says it’s important to ensure public service media is properly funded.

However, Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly on today’s Nine til Noon Show RTÉ effectively has more funding than they did previously: