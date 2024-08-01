Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council welcomes Cabinet approval of TEN-T road project

Donegal County Council has welcomed the recent approval by Cabinet to progress the TEN-T road project.

The Council says the project will transform the core road network and includes significant active travel provision.

A Land Liaison team is in place and they have been engaging on an ongoing basis with land and property owners likely to be impacted by the project.

The local authority says the TEN-T road project will be the single biggest road construction project in the county to date and aims to deliver significant road improvements.

Over €750m will be invested to improve 42km of national primary roads, namely the N15/N13 Ballybofey/Stranorlar Bypass, N56/N13 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham route which includes the Bonagee Link and the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane/A5 Link.

All three sections will advance through the planning consent stage which will see the publication of an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Compulsory Purchase Order which is expected to go out to public consultation in the first quarter of 2025.

Once approved by An Bord Pleanála, the project will move to detailed design, tender documents, and construction tendering process stage.

