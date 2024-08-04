New poll reveals Irish people don’t believe in a Fianna Fail led Government

Majority of Irish people don’t seem to believe Fianna Fail will be leading the next Government according to a new Ireland Thinks poll in today’s Sunday Independent.

People were asked to put aside personal preference and predict who the next Irish leader will be.

48 per cent of people think Simon Harris will continue on as Taoiseach, while 20 per cent think Mary Lou McDonald will take the job compared with just 17 per cent believing that Micheál Martin will be the next leader.

Fine Gael remains the most popular party, followed by Fianna Fail and then Sinn Féin.

The poll also revealed that immigration is one of the main concerns for voters.

Concerns about the rise of the far right has also risen, up 10 points since the recent violent scenes in Coolock in Dublin.