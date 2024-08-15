Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Last chance for people to have their say on Falcarragh to Gortahork Road Scheme

Tomorrow is the last day for people to have their say on the Falcarragh to Gortahork Road Scheme.

Donegal County Council has in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, identified the need for a road improvement scheme between the two towns.

The stretch of the N56 has been designated an un-engineered legacy road that is below current national standards in terms of road width and bordering verges which the Council says increases the risk of incidents and accidents and consequently the potential for fatal or serious injury.

An engineer has been appointed to progress the project with works expected to be completed by 2030.

Views on the proposed scheme can be made to the Council by tomorrow.

