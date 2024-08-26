Rising rents affecting students’ college choices – daft.ie

Rents continue to rise across the country, with last quarter seeing a 7% increase on the year before.

The latest daft.ie report shows monthly rents rose for the 14th consecutive quarter, averaging at €1,922 nationwide.

In Donegal the cost to rent a 3 bedroom house rose by 2% on last year, to €1,021.

The cost to rent a 1 bedroom apartment saw the same increase, totalling to €735.

Meanwhile renting a 5 bedroom house a seen a price decrease on 4% to €1,189.

Nationally, Limerick city saw the greatest rise, up 21% year-on-year, while Cork and Galway both saw rent inflation of over 10%.

Trinity College Economist and author of the report Ronan Lyon says it’s impacting on students’ college choices: