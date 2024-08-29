Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Wheelers host 3 Counties Sportive this Sunday

With the promise of good weather for the weekend, Finn Wheelers Cycling Club are looking forward to hosting their 3 Counties Sportive this Sunday with a 135km route taking in the scenic landscapes of Donegal, Fermanagh and Tyrone. A shorter 62km route is also available taking in counties Donegal & Tyrone suitable for leisure cyclists.
The club which recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary will host the event for the first time since 2018. Cyclists from clubs all over the North-West and other parts of Ireland will be travelling to the Twin Towns for the Cycling Ireland affiliated event.
The cycle will start and finish at Finn Valley College, Drumboe, Stranorlar (F93 AE27) where refreshments and hot showers will be available afterwards. The club would like to thank Principal Séan Mc Fadden for facilitating the event at the school.
Pre-Ride Bike Mechanic checks, supplies and service will be provided by John Grant of The Bike Mobile on the morning of and during the event.
Cycle starts at 9:30am sharp. (Registration between 8:30 and 9:15am)
Both cycle routes will be fully supported with refreshment stops en-route.
Online registration is required in advance at the following link; https://eventmaster.ie/event/nZEkUplH0v

Finn Wheelers Cycling Club would like to acknowledge the sponsorship support received to date from local businesses including Foy and Company, Mc Cullagh Architecture & Surveying, Donegal Country Products, Ballybofey Autofactors, Coffee on the Run, B & S Credit Union, Henry Kee & Son Estate Agents, Highland Bakery, Aurivo, The Villa Rose Hotel, Harkins Gala, The Bike Mobile and Castle Cycles.

The club would also like to acknowledge the sponsorship support from Priorty Construction, the contractors working on the Mc Groary’s Brae road safety improvement works which the club campaigned for and is now nearing completion.

Club Chairperson Brian Mc Elhinney asked for motorists to be aware that a large number of cyclists will be travelling through the Twin Towns at 9:30am on Sunday travelling in the direction of Barnesmore Gap, Ballyshannon and Belleek and returning by Castlederg, Castlefinn & Stranorlar. He asked for patience as the cyclists travel on sections of road without a hard shoulder. The Gardai will be assisting the club as the event gets underway and motorbike marshals will be helping to provide safe passage for the cyclists.

For more information and event updates follow the Finn Wheelers Cycling Club Facebook & Instagram social media pages.
Enquiries by phone to 086 8059456 and by Email: finnwheelers@gmail.com
REGISTER NOW and get your bike ready for the 135km or 62km cycles.

